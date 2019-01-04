You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

1. CarDekho opens 2019 with the mega fund of $110 million. The auto portal has raised Series C fund from existing investors Sequoia India, Hillhouse Capital, CapitalG and Axis Bank.

2. Zomato has a plan to counter Swiggy's $1 billion fund raise. The foodtech platform is eyeing to raise a close figure from Chinese private equity major Primavera Capital and Alibaba payments affiliate Ant Financial.

3. Looking at the prospective fundings, AI startup Fractal Analytics may raise about $200 million in a fresh round of funding from private equity group Apax Partners for 45 per cent stake.

4. For the Fintech space, Samunnati is setting the bar higher. The NBFC startup engaged in agriculture value chain finance has raised $5 million from Dutch development bank, FMO.