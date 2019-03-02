Startup Saturday: Mukesh Ambani Eyes a Stake in Grab and Zomato Catches the Fancy of Delivery Hero Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds

By Bhavya Kaushal

1) Grab has grabbed the eyes of Mukesh Ambani. Reports are rife that Reliance Industries (RIL) is in advanced talks to buy a majority stake in Mumbai-based hyperlocal logistics startup.

2) Food and tech startups have exciting times coming in. Leveraging the increased investors attention, Cloud-Kitchen Player Faasos is in reportedly looking to raise $75 Mn-$100 Mn in a new funding round.

3) Zomato has caught the fancy of Naspers-backed Delivery Hero. The German food-tech major is reportedly investing $62.5 million in the Indian online food delivery platform.

3) SoftBank seems real impressed with India's foodtech startups. After eyeing Zomato & Swiggy for long, the Japanese investor has pumped in $60 Million in the Gurugram-based online grocery startup Grofers.

Here's the "news that entrepreneurs can use". Know what's trending in the Indian business world in 60 seconds.
Bhavya Kaushal

Former Features Writer

I am a work-in-progress writer and human being. An English graduate from Delhi University, writing is my passion and currently, I was Entrepreneur India's start-up reporter. I love covering start-ups and weaving their stories into unforgettable tales with the power of ink! 

