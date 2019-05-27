You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

1. Nobody can beat Indians at Jugaad & Anand Mahindra has time and again proved that he can't be prouder of the fact. In another incident, the Indian billionaire shared an interesting video of a "Khatiya-vator', reiterating that 'Necessity is the mother of all inventions'.

2. If you are a 90s kid and have been attached to Doordarshan's iconic logo, then it's time for you to bid adieu to the much-loved DD eye. In order to provide a modernized outlook to the network, Prasar Bharti is planning to give a whole new look to DD India. 5 logos have already been shortlisted.

3. Elon Musk is all set to provide high-speed internet services to customers all over the globe. In the first step forward for Musk's new Starlink internet service, SpaceX launched the first batch of 60 small satellites into low-Earth orbit last week.

4. Flipkart is going physical. After opening its fifth online grocery store, Supermart in Mumbai, the online retailer has reportedly drawn up plans to open brick-and-mortar stores in India to sell food items.