You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

1. Google is taking lesson from past mistakes. The tech giant has decided to limit third-party apps access to users' call logs, texts and other data.

2. Taking the lead, Instagram has also rolled out support for third-party authentication apps on Android. Now, these authenticator apps can be used for two-factor verification.

3. WhatsApp has succumbed to RBI rules. Following much reluctance, the messaging app has built a system to store payments-related data locally in India.

4. Coca-cola, Pepsi and Nestle are flooding the planet with plastic waste. As per recent a Greenpeace report, the soft drink companies are the biggest producers of plastic trash in the world.