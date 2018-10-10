Google Limits Third-party Apps & WhatsApp Starts Storing Payments Data in India: 4 Things to Know Today

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.

By
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

1. Google is taking lesson from past mistakes. The tech giant has decided to limit third-party apps access to users' call logs, texts and other data.

2. Taking the lead, Instagram has also rolled out support for third-party authentication apps on Android. Now, these authenticator apps can be used for two-factor verification.

3. WhatsApp has succumbed to RBI rules. Following much reluctance, the messaging app has built a system to store payments-related data locally in India.

4. Coca-cola, Pepsi and Nestle are flooding the planet with plastic waste. As per recent a Greenpeace report, the soft drink companies are the biggest producers of plastic trash in the world.

Here's the "news that entrepreneurs can use". Know what's trending in the Indian business world in 60 seconds.

