The year 2023 will go down as the year artificial intelligence was redefined and accepted by the world. Colin Angle of iRobot once said, "It's going to be interesting to see how society deals with artificial intelligence, but it will definitely be cool." From 'What is ChatGPT' in December 2022 to 'Who doesn't know ChatGPT' in December 2023, the world has come to adore the creative use cases AI is offering us. As an ode to the year, here are 5 AI tools which were much loved by the masses according to writerbuddy.ai.

1. ChatGPT

This one goes without a doubt. The brainchild of OpenAI, the AI tool had an average monthly traffic of 1.5B. Since its inception in November 2022, they've come up with ChatGPT Plus, GPT-4 in ChatGPT, ChatGPT app for Android, ChatGPT Enterprise, and DALL·E 3 with ChatGPT offerings. Between November 22 and August 23, it touched a staggering 14.6B in total traffic.

2. Character AI

This AI helps users create characters and interact with them or existing characters. One can chat with popular characters/personalities such as Elon Musk, JFK, Donald Trump, Sam Altman, Loki, Darth Vader, Napoleon Bonaparte, William Shakespeare, and Miguel Ohara. It saw 3.8B visits between September 22 and August 23, with an average monthly traffic of 318.8M.

3. Google Bard

Google Bard was created as a 'code red' to ChatGPT. It was launched on March 21, 2023, but has gone on to garner 241.6 million visits over the period. Bard has an average monthly traffic of 34.5M. It recently launched Bard Advanced, which is powered by AI model Gemini.

4. Janitor AI

Standing apart from the others on the list, Janitor AI is uniquely designed to engage in not-safe-for-work (NSFW) interactions. This platform lets people converse with user-generated chatbot personalities. Between May 23 and August 23, the platform saw traffic of 192.4M. It has been subjected to controversy for crude and coarse replies.

5. Perplexity AI

Think of this platform as ChatGPT with sources. With a simple and free user face, the platform generated traffic of 134.3M from December 23 to August 23. It also gives you concise and detailed formats and has an average monthly traffic is 14.9M.