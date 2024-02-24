5 Things Uber CEO Khosrowshahi Did During His India Visit

Dara Khosrowshahi has managed the company's business in more than 70 countries around the world since 2017, and is on his third visit to India.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi arrived in India on February 22. For Khosrowshahi, who has managed the company's business in more than 70 countries around the world since 2017, it is his third visit to India. He seems to be making the most of his visit. Here's a look at what he did during his visit.

Taking a shuttle ride: On the first day of his India visit, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi explored the Uber Shuttle in Bengaluru along with members of the Uber tech team that is building the product for India and the world. Uber shuttle was launched in 2021 and is currently available in a few cities including Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Excited to check out the @Uber Shuttle bus ? at our Bangalore office along with the hugely talented team behind it. Cars, bikes, autos and buses - Uber in India is a one-stop mobility hub. pic.twitter.com/YmRV65wGdW — dara khosrowshahi (@dkhos) February 22, 2024

Engaging in a conversation with Nandand Nilekani: Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi also engaged in a conversation with Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani in Bengaluru on the first day of his arrival. In the chat, he admitted that India has been the "toughest" market for Uber to crack. "Indian customers are so demanding and don't want to pay for anything (laughs). I am so proud of the team. India is the gateway to the world for us (Uber). It has been the toughest market to succeed in. But if we succeed here, it sets the standards for us to succeed in other markets in the world," said Khosrowshahi, who spoke about the subject 'Building population scale technology'.

It was an honor to speak with @NandanNilekani about India's progress on building digital public infrastructure. The scale of the work being done and its impact is stunning. I'm excited to see how @Uber can step up its collaboration with the 'India Stack' pic.twitter.com/XUeap0VZv7 — dara khosrowshahi (@dkhos) February 22, 2024

Meeting Ministers & business tycoons. He also met Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Minsiter of External Affairs of India S. Jaishankar and Gautam Adani. After meeting with minister Piyush Goyal, he wrote on X, "Was great to meet Minister @PiyushGoyal in Delhi, and discuss initiatives to enable sustainable and digitally-enabled transportation, and our efforts towards promoting driver welfare."

He also met Adani Chairperson Gautam Adani who praised Dara Khosrowshahi for his company's vision that aligns with India's growth narrative. Calling Uber's expansion in India inspiring, Adani applauded the company's commitment to uplift Indian drivers on X.

An absolutely terrific conversation with @gautam_adani over delicious breakfast about India's phenomenal growth and rising entrepreneurship. @Uber is committed to scaling up shared mobility and accelerating transition to EVs - looking forward to take our partnership to the next… https://t.co/0g6uSYEWh8 — dara khosrowshahi (@dkhos) February 24, 2024

Trying hands at Cricket: Khosrowshahi also played a friendly match with Uber driver partners during his visit to India.

Guess who shifted gears from the boardroom to the cricket pitch? @Uber global CEO @dkhos played a friendly match with our driver partners during his visit to India.#UberIndia #Cricket #UberDriver pic.twitter.com/wEru4J2G85 — Uber India (@Uber_India) February 23, 2024

Checking out India's EV ecosystem: The CEO also checked out the vibrant EV Ecosystem emerging in India-from battery swaps to electric two and three wheelers to electric buses.