5 Things Uber CEO Khosrowshahi Did During His India Visit Dara Khosrowshahi has managed the company's business in more than 70 countries around the world since 2017, and is on his third visit to India.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi arrived in India on February 22. For Khosrowshahi, who has managed the company's business in more than 70 countries around the world since 2017, it is his third visit to India. He seems to be making the most of his visit. Here's a look at what he did during his visit.

Taking a shuttle ride: On the first day of his India visit, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi explored the Uber Shuttle in Bengaluru along with members of the Uber tech team that is building the product for India and the world. Uber shuttle was launched in 2021 and is currently available in a few cities including Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Engaging in a conversation with Nandand Nilekani: Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi also engaged in a conversation with Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani in Bengaluru on the first day of his arrival. In the chat, he admitted that India has been the "toughest" market for Uber to crack. "Indian customers are so demanding and don't want to pay for anything (laughs). I am so proud of the team. India is the gateway to the world for us (Uber). It has been the toughest market to succeed in. But if we succeed here, it sets the standards for us to succeed in other markets in the world," said Khosrowshahi, who spoke about the subject 'Building population scale technology'.

Meeting Ministers & business tycoons. He also met Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Minsiter of External Affairs of India S. Jaishankar and Gautam Adani. After meeting with minister Piyush Goyal, he wrote on X, "Was great to meet Minister @PiyushGoyal in Delhi, and discuss initiatives to enable sustainable and digitally-enabled transportation, and our efforts towards promoting driver welfare."

He also met Adani Chairperson Gautam Adani who praised Dara Khosrowshahi for his company's vision that aligns with India's growth narrative. Calling Uber's expansion in India inspiring, Adani applauded the company's commitment to uplift Indian drivers on X.

Trying hands at Cricket: Khosrowshahi also played a friendly match with Uber driver partners during his visit to India.

Checking out India's EV ecosystem: The CEO also checked out the vibrant EV Ecosystem emerging in India-from battery swaps to electric two and three wheelers to electric buses.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

International Security Firm Welcomes Female India Native to an Essential Leadership Position

Yasmin Brar has been appointed as the Operations Strategy Director, a role that underscores the company's commitment to innovation, expansion, and strategic management

By Vaibhav Sethi
News and Trends

5 Things Uber CEO Khosrowshahi Did During His India Visit

Dara Khosrowshahi has managed the company's business in more than 70 countries around the world since 2017, and is on his third visit to India.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

SIDBI, Bihar Start-up Fund Trust Ink Pact For Enhancing Startup Ecosystem in Bihar

The fund shall not invest directly into start- up companies, instead it shall contribute to the corpus of SEBI registered Alternative Investment Funds, which in turn shall invest in startups.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Business News

Airbnb Renter Discovers Hidden Door, Says Police Confirm There's a Secret Unit Upstairs With 'Surveillance': 'A Terrifying Experience'

One bride-to-be was in for a not-so-welcome surprise when she discovered a secret door in her Airbnb rental.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Here Are 3 Strategies Startup Founders Can Use to Approach High-Impact Disputes

The $7 billion "buy now, pay later" startup Klarna recently faced a public board spat. Here are three strategies to approach conflict within a business.

By Sherin Shibu