51 'Gazelles' and 71 'Cheetahs' are Likely to Become Unicorns in the Next 2-4 Years According to a report by Hurun, 122 startups in India are anticipated to join the unicorn club. In the report, individuals who might reach a billion-dollar valuation in two years are referred to as gazelles, while those who might do so in four years are referred to as cheetahs.

By Sujata Sangwan

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

According to a report by the research firm Hurun, 122 startups in India are expected to join the country's unicorn club. The report said that there are 71 'cheetahs' - startups that could reach the milestone in the next four years - and 51 'gazelles' - startups that are expected to become unicorns in the next two years.

As per Hurun, the evaluation is based on regulatory filings, comments from other entrepreneurs, and a few active VC funds and angel investors with an interest in India.

A $1 billion company is referred to as a unicorn.

Future unicorns in India are valued at $57 billion, up 16% from the previous year.

The report added that, among others, the logistics startup Shiprocket, which is backed by Zomato, the quick commerce company Zepto, the electric vehicle manufacturer Ather Energy, the mobility startup Rapido, and the agritech company Ninjacart are among the top contenders to join the unicorn club.

The 122 enterprises on the list include 15 companies with female co-founders. Five companies that could join the unicorn club in the next two years are led by women entrepreneurs, and ten startups that could join in the following four. The only company in the index with two female co-founders is Pratilipi.

Kaivalya Vohra, a founder of Zepto, is the index's youngest founder at the age of 19. Aadit Palicha, his co-founder, is just a few months older at 20.

K Satyanarayana, co-founder of Ecom Express, is the oldest co-founder in the index at 61 years old. The index's Indian startup founders are 38 years old on average.

The index included 13 gazelles from the financial industry, followed by five from SaaS, four each from ecommerce, edtech, and the sharing economy. The gazelle pack was led by Shiprocket, then by Turtlemint, Zepto, Ather Energy, and Vivriti Capital.

Estimated values for 'cheetahs' and 'gazelles' in the ASK Private Wealth Hurun India Future Unicorn Index 2022 range from $200 million to $500 million and from $500 million to $1 billion, respectively.

71 cheetahs that have raised a total of $7.7 billion in fundraising reside in India.

Cheetahs recognised in the ASK Private Wealth Hurun India Future Unicorn Index 2022 collectively are valued at $17.9 billion, up 13% from the previous year. Fintech dominated the cheetah index with 14 firms, followed by ecommerce with 10 startups.

The 122 future unicorns on the list have an average of 675 employees and employ 82,300 people. According to the report, 22 of the future unicorns each have more than 1,000 people, with Square Yards having 5,390 and Ecom Express having 3,600, respectively.

Wavy Line
Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups, venture capitalists & technology. She can be reached at sujata@entrepreneurindia.com.

Related Topics

Investors News and Trends unicorns Hurun India

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Katrina Kaif And KL Rahul Backed HyugaLife.com Raises $5 Million

According to the company, the investment will support the upcoming launch of AI-powered Assisted Sales, enabling the development of cutting-edge tools and technologies that assist customers in making informed purchase decisions

By Teena Jose
Social Media

LinkedIn Changed Its Algorithms — Here's How Your Posts Will Get More Attention Now

To maximize your reach, it's time to share "knowledge and advice."

By Jason Feifer
Growing a Business

5 Little Business Practices I Started Doing to Generate Over $1 Million in Revenue

In the age of information sharing, it's just as important for fellow entrepreneurs to share their success stories as cautionary tales. Here, I present the five most valuable steps I took in launching and growing my PR firm, which started as just a dream in my basement apartment and now operates out of a handful of major hubs, generating record-breaking profits each year.

By Emily Reynolds Bergh
News and Trends

'Shark Tank Deal Completion Can Take 3-9 Months': Anupam Mittal Responds to Allegations of Delayed, Abandoned Funding

According to reports, winning Shark Tank India contestants have not yet received their funds while the show prepares for a third season. In a LinkedIn post, Shark Anupam Mittal defended the show's integrity.

By Sujata Sangwan
News and Trends

Sukham Raises $275,000 In Pre-Seed Funding Led By 100X.VC

The company intends to utilize the capital for new product launches and treatment plans based on Ayurveda

By Teena Jose
Growing a Business

I Was Broke, Unemployed and In Serious Debt During the Pandemic. Here are 6 Steps I Took to Make 6-Figures

Like many other small businesses, the pandemic lockdown caused me to close the doors of my successful business. Within one year, I went from unemployment and debt to earning multiple six figures. These steps I discovered transformed everything and how you can apply them to yourself.

By Ginny Silver