7 Inspiring Quotes for Startup Founders on Sardar Patel's Birthday

Today marks the 147th birth anniversary of the 'Iron Man'. No, not the Robert Downey Jr kind of revered superhero. On 31st October 1875 was born Vallabhbhai Jhaverbhai Patel—a barrister, statesman, Independent India's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister as well as the OG 'Iron Man of India'.

Statue of Unity, Gujarat

Known for his steely will and determination, Patel is most well-known for unifying Independent India by persuading various princely states to accede to the new nation. However, his efforts post Independence towards facilitating collaboration among the government, industrialists and labour towards the nationalist effort for recovery and reconstruction were equally significant. Self-sufficiency and entrepreneurship, from national to the village levels, were key constituents of his economic policy.

On his birthday today, here are seven inspiring quotes for young entrepreneurs who face the challenge of creating a thriving business from scratch, much like the mighty task of building a prosperous country from the ashes of colonial rule.

"There is something unique in this soil, which despite many obstacles has always remained the abode of great souls"

Startups take birth not in the lap of luxury but in the throes of difficulties. A startup founder must, above all, possess a problem-solving mindset.

"Young men and women are to build up a strong character. A nation's greatness was reflected in the character of the people"

Investors and consumers have often revealed their engagement with a company to be primarily defined by their perception of those who people it, especially leaders. Character and integrity are therefore vital.

"Happiness and misery are paper balls"

In the course of its lifetime, any business is bound to be fraught with fluctuations—deals succeed or fail, profits increase or decrease, new ideas triumph or crash down...In other words, success should be measured in the long term, not on a day-to-day basis. No need to be bogged down by small failures!

"The negligence of a few could easily send a ship to the bottom; it requires the whole-hearted co-operation of all on board to be safely brought to port"

A business ventures is a team effort, which requires cooperation and collaboration from every nook and cranny within the organisation. Leaders must therefore value employees at all levels.

"Today, we must remove distinctions of high and low, rich and poor, caste or creed"

Organisational 'culture' has lately become a big conversation in the startup world. A positive culture can only be guaranteed if all social distinctions of wealth, class, caste, and gender, among others, are transcended to prioritise the innate humaneness in us all.

"Manpower without unity is not a strength; when harmonised and united properly, then it becomes a spiritual power"

Unlike well-established corporates, most startups are budding and dynamic companies, which require the concentrated and in-sync efforts of all involved for achieving accelerated growth within a short time since their inception. Complete devotion is often the price of success and of even survival. This is why issues such as 'moonlighting' often polarise founders within the community.

"My only desire is that India should be a good producer and no one should be hungry, shedding tears for food in the country"

Businesses don't just create products and billionaires; what they really create is value in a country's resources, both human and material, by producing vital goods, infrastructure, employment and wealth.