The Twidget.io No-Code API Builder saves you time and money, and now it's just $49.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Approximately 48% of small businesses now have their own mobile app, according to data from PR Newswire. If you've been wanting to develop an app for your own company or have your sights set on a new website, there's a platform ready to help. Twidget.io can serve as your own all-in-one platform for creating both apps, websites, or APIs, and a lifetime subscription can currently be yours for only $49 (reg. $600).

One low price, endless services

Though creating sites, apps or APIs would typically involve an entrepreneur hiring someone for help, Twidget aims to take their place. This no-code development platform has been created with everyone in mind, whether you have zero coding experience or years under your belt.

With Twidget, you can build apps, websites, or APIs with minimal effort, even as a novice. Ready to turn your app ideas into a reality? Premade templates make the process a breeze, and you won't even have to type one line of code.

Need to create a website that sells your products? Twidget can do just that. And there are no hefty fees shelled out to engineers or developers — you can do it all on your own after paying a low one-time price.

Twidget can connect all your systems and even help you automate processes to help with efficiency. But don't take our word for it — tons of happy customers are ready to share their wonderful experiences.

Ready to take some things off your plate? Enjoy help forever with this lifetime subscription to the Twidget.io No-Code API Builder, now for just $49.

StackSocial prices subject to change.