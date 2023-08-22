The report stated that nearly 47% of the recruiters predicted new and replacement hiring, 26% expected only new job creation, and 20% stated they would maintain their headcount in the coming six months

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

92% of recruiters surveyed expected either new or replacement or both hiring forms to happen over the next six months, according to a new report by job platform Naukri.

Naukri's Hiring Outlook Survey, which is a bi-annual survey claimed to be conducted amongst 1200 recruiters and recruitment consultants to gauge forward-looking hiring trends across companies and industries, also reveals that recruiters are primarily optimistic about hiring trends in second half 2023.

Furthermore, the report stated that nearly 47% of the recruiters predicted new and replacement hiring, 26% expected only new job creation, and 20% stated they would maintain their headcount in the coming six months. Only 4% of recruiters surveyed foresee layoffs/downsizing in the Jul-Dec'23 period.

"With 92% of recruiters forecasting hiring activity, coupled with a return to normalcy in hiring practices anticipated by more than half of the recruiters surveyed, hiring outlook survey manifests an optimistic white-collar hiring landscape in the forthcoming half of 2023," said Pawan Goyal, chief business officer, Naukri.com.

According to the report, most recruiters surveyed foresee Business Development, Marketing, and Operation roles to be leading hiring in the coming six months. It also added, mid-experience professionals were expected to remain in demand, followed by entry-level professionals.

Surfing through other dimensions, the survey found that majority of recruiters surveyed remained cautious w.r.t increments offered by their organizations during the last appraisal cycle, with 42% of recruiters saying that their companies gave less than 10% increment and 31% of recruiters revealing that their organizations gave increments in between 10-15%. Also, only 6% of recruiters surveyed said that more than 30% increments were rolled out in the last appraisal cycle.