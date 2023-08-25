95% Of Indian IT Leaders Expect Generative AI Have a Big Role In Tech World: Research The report also stated that 74% of Indian IT organizations have trouble keeping up with demands from the business, as 91% project increased demand over the next 18 months

Salesforce, the global player in CRM, today released its latest State of IT report with key trends from IT leaders across 28 counties, including 300 from India. The report highlights trends impacting IT organizations, such as shifting approaches to application development, the widening gap between IT services demand and supply, and the transformative impact of automation and artificial intelligence.

According to the report, 87% of Indian IT leaders believe that AI's role is well-defined. Specifically, 95% believe generative AI will soon have a prominent role in their organizations, whereas 82% are concerned about generative AI's ethics.

Diving deeper to the sectoral operations, the report states that 74% of Indian IT organizations have trouble keeping up with demands from the business, as 91% project increased demand over the next 18 months. In response, 95% of Indian IT leaders say they're increasingly focused on driving operational efficiencies.

In terms of scaling the app development, only 40% of Indian IT organizations can support all app development requests they receive. To scale their capacity, 83% have adopted low-code or no-code tools, and 53% use composability.

"Delivering innovation, turning data into action, and rising to meet increasing security threats, business has never asked more of technology and its leaders. Driving business value is critical and return on investments and speed are IT's top success measures. We are excited to be a part of this journey working with several IT leaders, as trusted digital advisors to their businesses," Deepak Pargaonkar, VP - Solution Engineering, Salesforce India, commented on this tech trend.
