India has seen a steady rise in lifestyle brands as the country's individuals have been inclining more and more towards premium self-care. One of the names on the steady upward trend is Kimirica, a luxury lifestyle brand that claims to follow the principle of 'thoughtful self-care'.

Kimirica CEO and Cofounder Mohit Jain sheds insights on the brand's ethos and how it became one of the Indian brands that has come to receive acclaim from all across the world. On asked about how this all came about he said that the inspiration was from the family's deep-rooted respect for Ayurveda and holistic healing, nurtured by their grandfather. "Our family's core value of deep respect for life inspires every part of our business."

It is their grandfather's unending care and wisdom that encouraged Mohit Jain and Rajat Jain, Kimirica's co-founder to embark on a mission to blend tradition with innovation and craft products that resonate with the soul as it claims.

With a global approach and strong Indian roots, Kimirica is one of India's first few companies to have revolutionized vegan, paraben-free, SLSfree, cruelty-free, and fairtrade product concepts in the country. Few brands can claim to have grown through means of creativity as the principal force and scale-up. The company states that its formula is derived from the creative inspiration that lies at the heart of each 'Collection'. Its creators have drawn inspiration from experiences, the beauty around them, and memories, and every collection aims to take the consumer on an immersive self-care journey.

Kimirica is one of those projects that seem to rely on creative influences to curate the products that ultimately speak to the consumer. Mohit Jain shares, "Our sense of smell is a powerful doorway, it can transport us to another time and place, heighten our awareness, and create memories that last a lifetime. The inspiration for a product can come from anywhere. Whatever I have seen, felt, experienced, that I loved, I have to share it with our customers, with the world; there is a story in every bottle." Balancing creativity and business can be a very risky trick but they both sit within the company's ethos. The company believes in the method that allows creativity to allow innovation and ultimately ensure growth and sustainability.

The brand has spread its wings and is famously flown across the world. In addition to its robust online presence, Kimirica is rapidly scaling its offline presence too, with strategic partnerships with major retail outlets and industry giants such as Shopper's Stop and Nykaa. With over 50 retail outlets and kiosks, along with 15+ stockists in India and a robust global reach, Kimirica is poised to make a profound impact on the global stage, championing the 'Made-in- India' ethos and redefining luxury and self-care experiences worldwide.

The company said its focus remains on sustainable growth and delivering unique experiences to its patrons. With a strategic focus on expansion, Kimirica Lifestyle plans to venture into markets such as Dubai, the USA, and Russia. Leveraging its robust infrastructure and innovative product offerings, the brand has plans to establish a formidable presence in these regions, further solidifying its position as a global leader in luxury self-care.