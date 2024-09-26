Get All Access for $5/mo

Aarna.ml Raises USD 6.7 Mn in Series A Round Led by Exfinity Venture Partners This funding round follows Aarna.ml's previous raise of USD 5.5 million in October 2023, co-led by NVIDIA, LDV Partners, 3Lines, CARAT Venture Partners, and others.

[L-R] Amar Kapadia & Sriram Rupanagunta, Co-founders of Aarna.ml

Aarna.ml, an open-source GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) AI cloud software platform, has secured USD 1.25 million in its Series A funding round. The investment was led by Exfinity Venture Partners, a leading venture capital firm known for its deep-tech investments.

This funding round follows Aarna.ml's previous raise of USD 5.5 million in October 2023, co-led by NVIDIA, LDV Partners, 3Lines, CARAT Venture Partners, and others.

The proceeds will be used to extend its platform to the GPU reference architectures that include high-speed networks and storage.

Amar Kapadia, Co-founder and CEO of Aarna.ml, said, "Beyond the financial support, Exfinity's expertise in scaling deep-tech startups in cross-border settings will significantly aid our expansion. With Exfinity's backing, we are poised to extend our reach and enhance our impact in the industry."

Founded in 2018 by Amar Kapadia and Sriram Rupanagunta, Aarna.ml enables GPU-as-a-service providers and NVIDIA Cloud Partners (NCP) to offer hyperscaler-grade multi-tenant GPU instances with full isolation while leveraging a common underlying GPU pool.

The Bengaluru-based platform's client roster includes prominent names such as Tigo, LGE, Equinix, Keysight, CableLabs, and CapGemini Engineering.

Chinnu Senthilkumar, Managing Partner at Exfinity Ventures, stated, "Our investment in Aarna.ml underscores the immense potential and value of Aarna's innovative solutions in the AI Cloud sector. The collaboration aims to drive forward the adoption of multi-tenant GPU instances, ensuring robust and isolated environments for diverse AI workloads."

Sriram Rupanagunta, Co-founder and SVP of Engineering at Aarna.ml, added, "This investment will strengthen our commitment to delivering the most advanced GPU cloud management software in the market. We are eager to explore the new opportunities this partnership presents."
