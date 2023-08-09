Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Accel have partnered to launch, 'Lean Scaling: A SaaS Founder's Handbook.' The handbook presents practical knowledge and insights from India's SaaS companies, to help Indian SaaS founders prepare for scaling efficiently.

According to an official statement, the handbook collates actionable insights and best practices from 15-plus of India's SaaS companies such as Amagi, Eka, Chargebee, Whatfix, Zenoti, and more, aims to be a resource for ambitious founders and operators looking to achieve efficient growth.

"There are secular shifts happening in the SaaS industry, with changes in customer buying behaviour and advances in AI. At such a time it is critical for CXOs to have tight controls on product and sales effectiveness. There is a goldmine of highly practical knowledge siloed within the Indian SaaS community. We spoke to some of the largest Indian SaaS companies to collate and share this knowledge," said Shekhar Kirani, partner, Accel.

Within the pages of 'Lean Scaling,' SaaS entrepreneurs will find insights across four pillars: sales and marketing, pricing strategies, channel partnerships, and product and engineering excellence, stated the official release.

"Over the last 15 years, the Indian SaaS ecosystem has come a long way, but now founders have to navigate a tricky landscape in order to scale meaningfully. SaaS companies' ability to scale in the current environment will require doubling down on efficiency, by managing churn, getting the best out of pricing, and broadening channels to get to the right customers faster," said Sreyssha George, partner, BCG.