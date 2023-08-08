In an official statement, the company claimed that new version of SeedToScale has an upgraded visual experience designed to facilitate intuitive access to insights

Accel has unveiled SeedToScale 2.0 as an open-source community-knowledge platform to empower future founders with actionable insights to help them scale. The platform has undergone its first major UI/UX upgrade since its launch.

Through SeedToScale 2.0, Accel envisions the platform as a collection of insights comprising the knowledge and experience of founders, journalists, venture capitalists, and industry experts. As per the VC firm, this curated content will give founders of new startups more comprehensive insights relevant to their unique contexts.

"Accel is dedicated to supporting the startup ecosystem beyond capital investment, with a long-standing history of supporting founders with our mentorship, expertise, and network connections. SeedToScale 2.0 is another milestone in our ongoing commitment to empowering startup founders by providing them with the tools and resources they need to accelerate their growth and amplify their impact," said Anand Daniel, partner, Accel.

In an official statement, the company claimed that the new version of SeedToScale has an upgraded visual experience designed to facilitate intuitive access to insights. It further added, the new information architecture of the platform enables quick access to relevant multi-format content, while the redefined visual language streamlines navigation.

Accel, which has been investing in SaaS, healthtech, fintech, and the consumer tech space for 15 years, has launched SeedToScale in 2020 in India. It claimed that the platform's 300 pieces of content crafted with 80-plus industry experts, founders, and mentors have reached over half a million users.

"With SeedToScale 2.0 now launched, it will witness the introduction of new content and formats. The first of these will be the launch of SeedToScale Specials. A two-part interview podcast series, Anand Daniel interviews Accel co-founder Jim Swartz and investors from Accel's offices in India," the UK, and the US, the firm revealed.