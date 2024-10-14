Get All Access for $5/mo

Actor Rana Daggubati Backs All-White Brand 'Kingdom of White', Aiming for Nationwide Omnichannel Growth Kingdom of White claims to have over 20 retail stores in key Indian cities and a strong digital presence on Myntra, Amazon, Ajio, and Nykaa Fashion, expanding its reach to a broader audience.

Actor Rana Daggubati has made an undisclosed investment in the all-white lifestyle brand, Kingdom of White, further solidifying the brand's ambitious expansion plans across India.

The digital-first brand, known for its minimalist, premium collections, announced the investment on Monday, emphasising its focus on building an omnichannel presence throughout the country.

Vineet Haralalka, co-founder of Kingdom of White, expressed excitement over the partnership with Daggubati, stating, "We're thrilled to welcome Rana Daggubati to our family. His investment reinforces our confidence in bringing timeless, effortless style to everyone who appreciates and loves the versatility of white. This will help us grow our footprint across India while introducing our curated, minimalist styles to more customers."

The brand claims to have already made significant strides in establishing its presence, boasting over 20 retail stores in cities such as Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune, Lucknow, Kozhikode, Indore, Chennai, and Bhubaneswar, with more cities to follow.

In addition, Kingdom of White maintains a strong digital presence on major e-commerce platforms, including Myntra, Amazon, Ajio, and Nykaa Fashion, making its curated collections accessible to a wider audience.

Rana Daggubati, reflecting on his investment, shared, "Investing in brands with a unique story has always been important to me, and Kingdom of White is truly redefining the essence of wearing white. Their commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and style immediately stood out to me. After exploring their collection, I was genuinely impressed by the versatility and timeless appeal of their designs. This is more than just clothing; it is about creating an elegant statement that resonates with consumers who value simplicity, sophistication, and the art of wearing white."
