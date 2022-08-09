Actor Rashmika Mandanna Becomes Brand Ambassador for PlayerzPot

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

PlayerzPot, the fantasy sports and casual games platform, has just completed seven years, and to celebrate this milestone they announced actor Rashmika Mandanna as their brand ambassador.

PlayerzPot has games such as Ludo, Carrom, Snakes Ladders-Ludo, Fruit Slice, Sheep Fight, Poker, and Call Break. Rashmika, an online gamer herself, shall be the face of a campaign by PlayerzPot across traditional and social media platforms.



Announcing the association, Sunil Yadav, CEO, PlayerzPot, said, "We are sure that Rashmika will take PlayerzPot's to new heights with her energetic and lively persona. Skilled based gaming is attracting a large number of Indian gamers online. Rashmika's presence will boost that interest and help PlayerzPot reach niche markets across India."

Regarding her association with PlayerzPot, Rashmika said, "I can go on and on about how excited my family members used to be, just on a game of Snakes & Ladders! The love for such games stands the test of time, and PlayerzPot has redefined that love with recreating the board games fever for active mobile players today. One can log in and compete with gamers anytime, anywhere, on scores of exciting casual games. I'm excited to be part of PlayerzPot's mission of becoming one stop gaming destination for all."

PlayerzPot, India ka Naya Maidan is a gaming platform that has more than 1 crore users, and caters to fantasy sports, casual gaming and card games. Established in 2015, PlayerzPot has also partnered with Indian cricketers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Smriti Mandhana as brand ambassadors to promote responsible gaming and create awareness of all fantasy games on the platform.