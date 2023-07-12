Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The serial entrepreneur and actor Suniel Shetty has invested in the DIY healthcare venture The Biohacker with an aim to revolutionize health and redefine the future in India. Founded by the fitness enthusiast, Lalit Dharmani, 'The Biohacker' is a full-service Integrative Health and Wellness Clinic committed to transform the healthcare sector by focusing on cellular-level enhancement.

"I'm excited about 'The Biohacker' as it is definitely my wisest collaboration till date since it explores the impact of the groundbreaking approach of biohacking on our personal health and society. There is rapid growth in the healthcare and fitness sector to improve the lifestyle of people, and, 'The Biohacker' interests me because of their approach towards wellness, starting right from the diagnosis to therapeutic treatments by using high-end technology. It seeks to uncover our genetic make-up, discover its ancestry and seek out the ideal combination of nutrients and lifestyle choices to achieve optimal health," said Suniel Shetty on this collaboration.

He further added, nutrition, "Biohacking can be a powerful tool that will revolutionize how we think about health, and human potential. It's a fascinating world of science, technologies, and innovative companies globally driving this movement, now available in India, which will not just improve your body with technology but build your immune system to inspire others."

Headquartered in Chembur, 'The Biohacker' provides services that focus on hacking your body and mind through specialized technological advances to get the best results in attaining the healthiest version of oneself. The Integrated Medical Practitioners at 'The Biohacker' opine that technology can be used to track and improve the health and wellness conditions of an individual in a holistic manner.

"Through the use of the latest preventive and curative techniques, we aim to alter people's behaviors and lifestyles in order to boost their immunity and protect their health. This will happen by monitoring an individual's health, data analytics, and hi-tech tests done at the cellular level. Our centers are being set up in India with in-house facilities that test different aspects of the human body to ensure health optimization and longevity. The focus is to reduce the biological age of an individual so that overall health is maintained," said Lalit Dharmani