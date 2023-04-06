ADA Acquires dhiOmics To Launch a Global Data And AI Delivery Hub

The acquisition enhances ADA's digital transformation capabilities and expands its ability to deliver to global clients at scale and speed

By Teena Jose

ADA, the largest digital growth partner in South and Southeast Asia, acquires dhiOmics to launch its Global Data and AI delivery hub. The acquisition enhances ADA's digital transformation capabilities and expands its ability to deliver to global clients at scale and speed. The hub will leverage customer data platforms, marketing cloud, and customer engagement platforms with teams specialising in data engineering, artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML), and cloud infrastructure.

"We are excited to join forces with ADA to establish India as a premier delivery hub for global clients. It is a fantastic opportunity to be able to introduce ADA's comprehensive integrated offerings to our clients and provide more avenues for our people to grow," said Prabhat Agarwal, founder of dhiOmics.

With the acquisition of dhiOmics, ADA has not only enhanced its digital transformation capabilities, but also gained a strong presence in the Indian market, which is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. This move marks a significant milestone for ADA's global expansion strategy, as it enables the establishment to tap into India's vast talent pool and leverage the country's robust technology infrastructure to deliver innovative solutions to clients worldwide, according to an official statement by the company.

"We welcome both Prabhat, Nilesh and their colleagues to ADA. Their highly specialised teams and close-knit relationships make dhiOmics the perfect partner for clients to deliver agile and cost-efficient technology consulting, data management and enterprise system integration," said Srinivas Gattamneni, chief executive officer of ADA.

dhiOmics was founded in 2017 with a skilled talent pool of 200 people, equipped with deep skillsets covering marketing analytics, tech developers and data engineering. dhiOmics serves brands across industries including retail/e-commerce, healthcare, technology, modern industrial.
