The world's largest renewable energy plant of 30 Gw spans a staggering 538 sq km of barren land. The project is expected to be completed in the next five years and will create over 15,200 green jobs.

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) has operationalised 1,000 Mw of solar energy capacity at the world's largest renewable energy park in Gujarat's Khavda, the company said in a BSE filing.

With this, AGEL has achieved operational capacity of 9,478 Mw and continues its journey to the stated goal of 45,000 Mw by 2030.

AGEL delivered 1,000 Mw in less than 12 months of starting work at Khavda, involving installation of around 2.4 million solar modules. The accelerated progress underscores AGEL's commitment to India's goal of achieving 500 Gw of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.

AGEL is set to replicate its success in building and operating India's first and the world's largest wind-solar hybrid cluster at Jaisalmer. It will deploy waterless cleaning robots for the entire solar capacity to address dust accumulation on panels to increase energy output and help conserve water in the arid Kutch region.

According to Invest India, India's installed non-fossil fuel capacity has increased 396 per cent in the last 8.5 years and stands at more than 179.57 GW (including large Hydro and nuclear), about 42 per cent of the country's total capacity (as of Nov 2023).

India saw the highest year-on-year growth in renewable energy additions of 9.83 per cent in 2022. The installed solar energy capacity has increased by 30 times in the last 9 years and stands at 74.30 GW as of Jan 2024.

The solar energy potential is estimated to be 748 GWp as estimated by National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE). The installed Renewable energy capacity (including large hydro) has increased by around 128 per cent since 2014.