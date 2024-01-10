You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Over the next five years, the Adani Group will invest over INR two lakh crore ($25 billion) in Gujarat, creating over 100,000 direct and indirect jobs.

"I announced our investment of over INR 55,000 crore by 2025. We have already surpassed INR 50,000 crore across the various sectors I had promised and have vastly exceeded our target of 25,000 direct and indirect jobs. Today, I commit to further investments. We are constructing the world's largest green energy park in Khavda, Kutch, generating 30 GW of renewable energy over 725 square kilometers, visible from space. We are expanding the green supply chain for Atmanirbhar Bharat and creating the largest integrated renewable energy ecosystem. This includes solar panels, wind turbines, hydrogen electrolysers, green ammonia, PVC and expansions in copper and cement production," said Gautam Adani, chairman, Adani Group.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his achievements on the international stage, he said, "You have taken us from a country seeking a voice on global platforms to a nation that now creates the global platforms. The Solar Alliance platform, an initiative you conceptualized, and your leadership at the G20 platform, set a benchmark for a more inclusive world order. Adding the Global South to the G20 is a defining moment in modern history."

He was speaking at the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit. "The best is yet to come. India's youth can build a Vikshit Bharat and make India a fully developed nation by 2047. "It is my commitment that I will do my part to contribute to a Vikshit Gujarat," he added.