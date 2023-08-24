Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility Limited (ATEML), the joint venture between Adani Group and TotalEnergies, has partnered with Evera Cabs to develop charging hubs for electric vehicles (EVs). The partnership will see ATEML develop and operate charging hubs at Evera Cabs' fleet of electric taxis.

It claims that the charging hubs will be equipped with fast chargers that can charge an EV in lesser time. ATEL is setting up an EV charging ecosystem with a wide range of charging points catering to B2C and B2B customers.

The collaboration would include the installation of 200 EV charging stations in a mega hub in Delhi. This collaborative relationship will be expanded across India to promote low-carbon mobility, the company said in a press statement.

"We are excited to join hands with Prakriti E-Mobility Limited (Evera) in developing this prestigious project in the Delhi-NCR region, further strengthening our long-term strategic partnership. We are already engaged with Evera for operating its cluster hub at Okhla, Delhi. The upcoming hub is strategically located in close proximity to the Delhi International Airport and will support Evera to provide green rides to customers. The hub will include commissioning of approximately 200 EV charging points, which will be a combination of AC & DC chargers," said Suresh P. Manglani, CEO and ED, ATGL.

The company said that the model will then be replicated pan-India. ATEL and Evera will enable this infrastructure on a revenue sharing model, which becomes strategically resourceful by championing the partners' individual expertise.

"This association will foster a user-friendly experience for Evera cab drivers as well as all electric vehicle owners by eliminating anxiety to travel farther distances. We are developing this with the aim to realize a sinewed mobility infrastructure that is green, climate-conscious, and sustainable. We could not be more excited to combine forces with ATEL to propel India's EV infrastructure that drives electric vehicle adoption among individuals, businesses, and cab aggregators," said Nimish Trivedi, co-founder and CEO, Evera.

The partnership with Evera comes at a time of rising EV demand, though charging infrastructure still remains scant. It will "help catalyse India's 2030 decarbonization target, supported by a rising inclination towards electric vehicles in the cab-hailing segment," the statement added.