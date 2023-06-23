The tied-up facility will finance two data centers with an aggregate capacity of 67 MW that includes 'Chennai 1' campus with Phase 1 of 17 MW and Noida campus of 50 MW

AdaniConneX, a 50:50 joint venture between Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) and EdgeConneX (ECX), on Friday announced the financial closure through its maiden construction facility by entering into Financing Framework, raising $213 million for its under-construction data center asset portfolio. The tied-up facility will finance two data centers with an aggregate capacity of 67 MW that includes 'Chennai 1' campus with Phase 1 of 17 MW and Noida campus of 50 MW.

The Platform Infrastructure Financing finalized through the Framework Agreement with international lenders shall institutionalize the development agenda for AdaniConneX. ING Bank N.V., Mizuho Bank, Ltd., MUFG Bank, Ltd., Natixis, Standard Chartered Bank, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation have committed to the facility.

"The construction facility is the key ingredient of AdaniConneX capital management plan, providing the pathway for us to deliver on-time a reliable and sustainable data center capacity of 1 GW by 2030. The achievement marks a significant milestone in developing this transformative initiative, which is set to revolutionize the digital infrastructure in India," said Jeyakumar Janakaraj, CEO, AdaniConneX.

According to an official statement, the access to the wide pool of liquidity strengthens AdaniConneX strategy to fast-track the implementation of the under-construction asset portfolio in sync with accelerating demand.

"The facility shall encourage overall implementation philosophy to power the digital infrastructure by delivering clean and long-term renewable energy solutions aiming toward a carbon-neutral footprint. EdgeConneX's extensive data center expertise and industry-leading technology solutions combined with Adani's expertise in full-stack energy management, renewable power, and project development are set to transform the sector," said Anil Sardana, director, AdaniConneX.

The construction facility finances two data center projects in Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and Noida (Uttar Pradesh), with customized enterprise colocation offerings and hyperscale solutions. The under-construction Noida campus is being implemented with a 50 MW capacity to support strategic expansion needs of hyperscale customers in India, the statement added.