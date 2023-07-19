In April, the ADB had projected that India's economic growth is expected to moderate to 6.4% in the current financial year due to tight monetary conditions and elevated oil prices

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday retained India's economic growth forecast at 6.4% for the current financial year and 6.7% for the next, saying robust domestic demand will continue to support the region's recovery, according to a PTI report.

In an update to its Asian Development Outlook, the ADB said inflation is expected to continue to fall, approaching pre-pandemic levels as fuel and food prices decline. Reportedly, it forecast 3.6% inflation this year for developing economies in Asia, and 3.4% in 2024.

"Asia and the Pacific continues to recover from the pandemic at a steady pace. Domestic demand and services activity are driving growth, while many economies are also benefiting from a strong recovery in tourism. However, industrial activity and exports remain weak, and the outlook for global growth and demand next year has worsened," said ADB Chief Economist Albert Park, in a statement.

