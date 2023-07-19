ADB Retains India's growth Forecast At 6.4% For Current Fiscal In April, the ADB had projected that India's economic growth is expected to moderate to 6.4% in the current financial year due to tight monetary conditions and elevated oil prices

By Teena Jose

Freepik

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday retained India's economic growth forecast at 6.4% for the current financial year and 6.7% for the next, saying robust domestic demand will continue to support the region's recovery, according to a PTI report.

In an update to its Asian Development Outlook, the ADB said inflation is expected to continue to fall, approaching pre-pandemic levels as fuel and food prices decline. Reportedly, it forecast 3.6% inflation this year for developing economies in Asia, and 3.4% in 2024.

"Asia and the Pacific continues to recover from the pandemic at a steady pace. Domestic demand and services activity are driving growth, while many economies are also benefiting from a strong recovery in tourism. However, industrial activity and exports remain weak, and the outlook for global growth and demand next year has worsened," said ADB Chief Economist Albert Park, in a statement.

In April, the ADB had projected that India's economic growth is expected to moderate to 6.4% in the current financial year due to tight monetary conditions and elevated oil prices, the report added.

