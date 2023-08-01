Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The Aditya Birla Group's hospitality arm, Aditya Birla New Age Hospitality (ABNAH) has added restaurant brands Hakkasan, Yauatcha, Nara Thai and CinCin to its portfolio by acquiring 100% stake in KA Hospitality (KAH), which was founded by the late Kishor Bajaj.

"At Aditya Birla New Age Hospitality, our vision is to create an unmatched portfolio of food and beverage brands within the country. And bringing the best-in-class restaurants to discerning diners is a crucial step towards fulfilling that vision. Each of the four brands uniquely stands out while maintaining a steadfast commitment to delivering exceptional culinary experiences. Dynamism is the lifeblood of the food industry, and our plan is to broaden the reach of these brands and take these distinctive dining experiences to other cities across India," said Aryaman Vikram Birla, director, Aditya Birla Management Corporation Private Limited and Founder, ABNAH.

KA Hospitality owns the home-grown brand CinCin and has the franchise rights to the other three global restaurant brands. The four restaurants cater to a wide segment of customers, from mid-market to premium. Hakkasan has a Michelin star to its name for the scrumptious Cantonese food it offers. Yauatcha is an award-winning dim sum teahouse from London. Nara Thai is known for its authentic Thai fare on offer, and CinCin Italian menu reflects the Italian 'La Dolce Vita' lifestyle, according to an official statement.

KA Hospitality was founded by the late Kishor Bajaj in 2011 and later Karyna Bajaj, took over as executive director in 2016. "Over the span of twelve years, we have nurtured our family business with unwavering commitment. We have built KA Hospitality from its very foundation, driven by passion into a formidable establishment renowned for crafting exceptional dining experiences. It is with great pride that we now pass the baton to ABNAH, to uphold and elevate the legacy of KA Hospitality as its future custodians. I have no doubt that they will excel in the next phase of the business' growth. Most importantly, I extend my gratitude and heartfelt appreciation to all team members of KA Hospitality. Their commitment and dedication have been instrumental in our organization's achievements and success," said Karyna Bajaj.