Age Care Labs Raises $11 million in Pre-series B Funding Age Care Labs with the raised funds is looking to expand its presence in the country, while investing in its product and technology.

By Paromita Gupta

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Age Care Labs, an elder-support start-up, has raised USD 11 million in a pre-series B funding round led. The round saw participation from Rainmatter Capital, Gruhas,and Lumis Labs.

Lumis Labs anchored the Age Care Labs in 2019 with Saumyajit Roy. The start-up offers elders and their families a comprehensive package of benefits across health, engagement and emergency support across India through its Emoha brand. In 2021, Age Care Labs acquired Epoch Elder Care, a start-up offering elder care homes focused on assisted living and dementia care. Epoch is co-founded by Neha Sinha.

Between Emoha and Epoch, the start-up is providing "the full continuum of care for elders across all ages and health conditions"

Angel investors who participated in the round include Everstone Capital's Alok Oberoi; Ajay Srinivasan,former chief executive of Aditya Birla Capita; Ari Sarker, president Mastercard Asia Pacific; and Rajest Sud, Bharti enterprise Managing Director.

"The funds specifically are being used for expanding deeper across different parts of the country (including the eastern and western parts) on the Epoch side, as well as to be able to expand the depth and width for Emoha," adds Saumyajit Roy, Co-founder and CEO, Emoha.

Age Care Labs with the raised funds is looking to expand its presence in the country, while investing in its product and technology.

"The idea as we expand is also to become lighter, which means that we take the service to other real estate players or other retirement communities and plugin as a service provider," said Neha Sinha, co-founder and CEO, Epoch.

Presently, the Gurugram-start-up is heavily prioritising North India and has presences across 120 towns and cities in the area.
Paromita Gupta

Features Writer with Entrepreneur India

Covering news and trends in AI and Metaverse segments. An avid book reader running her personal blog on the side. You may reach me at paromita@entrepreneurindia.com. 

Related Topics

Funding News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

Young Workers Don't Want to Become Managers — and This Study Uncovers the Reason Why.

The average person has no interest in becoming a manager anymore, and the missing middle is putting companies at risk.

By Ryan Wong
Women Entrepreneur™

The Woman who Designed World's Largest Office Building

Her approach towards creativity is inspired by the evolutionary processes in nature and her belief in sustainability shapes all her projects.

By Punita Sabharwal
Growing a Business

Defend Your Brand With These Strategies to Combat Misinformation in Business

False or misleading information has the potential to damage reputations, fuel poor business decisions and result in legal consequences, but there are proven ways of protecting yourself.

By Nicholas Leighton
Business News

An Anonymous Man Bought 250 Plane Tickets for IDF Reservists Headed to Israel

The man purchased tickets for anyone who showed him an IDF call-up notice at JFK.

By Sam Silverman
Thought Leaders

Need More Confidence? Here Are 8 Bestselling Books to Get You There.

Self-esteem can be hard to come by and even harder to maintain. Try these authors' words of wisdom.

By Hayden Field
Leadership

Why Mentorship is So Crucial for the Next Generation of Entrepreneurs

Through consistent availability, qualification and networking, we can shape the leaders of tomorrow, enabling them to achieve their true potential and make a lasting impact on the world.

By Nicole Rodrigues