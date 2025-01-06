With this funding, The Gurugram-based startup plans to expand globally, partnering with boutique and multinational hotels, blending AI technology with hospitality to redefine guest management and deliver exceptional experiences.

AI-powered hospitality tech startup Guestara has announced the raising of USD 500,000 in a pre-seed funding round led by seasoned entrepreneur Sanjay Ghare.

The capital will fuel Guestara's mission to revolutionise guest management systems across global hotels, with a goal of onboarding 2 million rooms worldwide.

Founded in 2024 by Akshay Dekate, Kajal Makhija, Neelaksh Gupta, and Rajat Maheshwari, Guestara offers an AI-enabled platform that automates key hospitality functions. The platform centralises tasks such as unified inboxes, contactless mobile check-ins, omnichannel guest engagement, personalised upselling, and smart checkout—all designed to seamlessly integrate with leading Property Management Systems (PMS).

Guestara's AI-driven solutions aim to enhance operational efficiency, elevate the guest experience, and create new revenue streams for hotels. Already, the company claims to have onboarded over 2,000 rooms from beta clients, including three global hotel chains. These clients have reported impressive results: a 20% increase in operational efficiency, a 35% rise in guest satisfaction, and a 57% boost in incremental revenue.

With this funding, Guestara plans to expand its reach, targeting a range of hotel partners from boutique independents to multinational chains. The company aims to set a new standard in guest management by blending technology with authentic hospitality, delivering exceptional experiences for guests worldwide.

Sanjay Ghare expressed confidence in the startup's potential, stating, "Guestara's AI-first approach and solutions can bring immediate economic and experiential benefits." Dekate, co-founder of Guestara, emphasised the company's commitment to using cutting-edge technology to enhance the guest experience while driving operational efficiency.