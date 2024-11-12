The role of a coach now encompasses sorting through the data to identify performance-impacting data and future references

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For former Indian cricket captain and head coach Rahul Dravid, technology and artificial intelligence (AI) have become a larger part of the sport.

"Earlier we would say arey ye computer kya sikhane wala hai cricketers ko. Now, it's just become an integral part of the sport," shared Dravid on the evolution of technology in cricket. According to Market Research Future, AI in the sports market is projected to grow from USD 3.41 billion in 2023 to USD 18.7 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 20.82 per cent.

Announced as the face of Salesforce's first Indian advertisement campaign in October 2024, 'The Wall' candidly shares that "AI is still very confusing for me."

From using VHS tapes during his initial days to now leveraging AI to make strategic decisions, he shares that technology now is being used to improve player performance, enhance decision-making, and create a better viewing experience.

While technology and artificial intelligence (AI) have become a larger part of the sport, it's still in the backend. "At the moment, AI is in its nascent stage in cricket technology, and we coaches need to use it...From our perspective, we don't get to see that much of it," he shared during Salesforce Virtual AI Summit.

"Just the sheer amount of data which is collected, accessible, and available today is much more than it was a decade ago. Even five years ago," he added.

Case in point- the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season heavily adopted AI to transform the way cricket was played, strategized, and experienced. By utilizing vast amounts of historical data, player statistics, and performance metrics, teams were able to identify the right talent. AI usage in umpiring and decision review systems (DRS) took the form of AI-based ball-tracking technologies, like Hawk-Eye, to provide real-time analysis of ball trajectories, predicting the path and outcome of deliveries.

However, he also is aware of the noise in the tech space. "Data analysts love to give you information," shares the 51-year-old on how not every piece of data is actionable.

The role of a coach now encompasses sorting through the data to identify performance-impacting data and future references. "We are constantly using data to enhance tactical and strategical performances. We are always looking at opposition batsman- scores, strength, weakness, speed, angle- and using AI to assess and review performances objectively," he concluded.