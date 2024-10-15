You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

At the 8th edition of India Mobile Congress (IMC), Akash Ambani, chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, emphasized the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for India's future. Speaking at the conference, Ambani expressed his belief that AI can turn India into a global manufacturing and service hub, including small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

"With Artificial Intelligence, India has the potential to transform its manufacturing sector and become a new-age factory and service center for the world. AI is critical to achieving our vision of a developed India by 2047," Ambani stated.

He urged India to adopt a comprehensive strategy for AI, driven by Atma Nirbhar Bharat (self-reliance). He also praised the collaboration between the government and industry in creating world-class services for over 1.4 billion Indians.

Ambani highlighted the rapid progress India has made in telecommunications, particularly with the rollout of 5G. He pointed out that India has grown from lagging in mobile broadband to becoming the largest data market in the world. "The world is in awe of a nation that, crawling at 2G speed only eight years ago, is now galloping down the 5G highway," Ambani added. He also expressed confidence in India's ability to lead in 6G innovation as well.

In his speech, Ambani presented two key suggestions. First, he called for urgent action to embrace AI, describing it as a powerful tool for transformation. Second, he urged the government to update the 2020 draft data center policy to ensure Indian data remains within the country. He also emphasized the importance of nurturing AI talent and creating new employment opportunities as India aims to lead the global AI revolution.

"It is our promise not only that India will lead the charge in mobile innovation, but we will fully embrace the power of AI to create a connected, intelligent future that is truly transformative for every Indian," Ambani said.