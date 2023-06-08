AI Posterboy In Town: the What, Where and Who of Sam Altman's Trip to India A man on a mission, Sam Altman meant business as soon as he touched down at the national capital.

By Paromita Gupta

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sam Altman, OpenAI

On what was a lazy Sunday for a majority of us, a single Twitter notification left the country in a frenzy. Sam Altman, the founder of OpenAI and creator of ChatGPT, tweeted about his upcoming visits to several countries, including India, this week.

A man on a mission, Altman meant business as soon as he touched down at the national capital. On Wednesday, he sat down for a conversation with Amitabh Kant, the present G20 Sherpa of India, on generative artificial intelligence and how it can improve the quality of life. The former CEO of Niti Aayog also presented Altman with a copy of his book "Made In India."

Later on, he met with a media organization and shared his views on artificial intelligence, public concerns and its future. It is an undeniable fact that India has embraced ChatGPT with open arms and has seen its adoption in several industries and organizations, and the Stanford dropout is very grateful for that.

During a diverse Q&A which took place, on being asked about the risk GPT poses to traditional or existing jobs, he shared, "In two generations, we kind of adapt to any labour market change, and we see new jobs that are usually better. That is going to happen here too. Some jobs are going to go away. But there will be new, better jobs that are difficult to imagine." He further adds that the speed of change will play a part and that the government and socio-economic contract will have to look into it.

Source: IITD

On Thursday, he sat down at the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi for an interactive discussion with students and enthusiasts. He was joined by Atty Eleti and Sandhini Agarwal of OpenAI. He answered questions pertaining to regulations on AI, the ecological impact of operating the latest AI technology, and how the present hardware will be able to keep up with the rapidly evolving technology.

"It is the AI developers who are calling the most for AI regulations," he answered to one of the questions. This was Altman's first and probably the only interactive academic interaction during the visit. It is speculated that his meeting with Prime Minister Modi took place before the educational event. Altman is also said to be meeting Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology.

Note: For further developments, we'll update the story

Wavy Line
Paromita Gupta

Features Writer

Covering news and trends in AI and Metaverse segments. An avid book reader running her personal blog on the side. You may reach me at paromita@entrepreneurindia.com. 

Related Topics

News and Trends OpenAI

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Leadership

5 Traits and Characteristics of Successful Entrepreneurs in 2023

Entrepreneurship has become the new trending topic in the business world. In 2023, the entrepreneurial world is expected to flourish more than ever, and it will take a certain set of skills to be a successful entrepreneur. This article highlights what it takes to be a successful entrepreneur in 2023.

By Brandon Pena
Leadership

How to Identify and Handle Toxic Business Leadership

Toxic business leaders are the danger of modern corporate life. Unfortunately, they may hide behind good reputations. Let's discuss four signs of toxic leadership and strategies to deal with it.

By Dana Kachan
News and Trends

Attron Automotive Raises INR 4.75 Crore Funding

The company plans to use the funds to support its key growth initiatives, including the setup of an assembly line, establishment of a prototyping facility, team expansion, and research and development efforts to drive innovation in existing and new technologies

By Teena Jose
Growing a Business

A Teen Turned His Roblox Side Hustle Into a Multimillion-Dollar Company — Now He's Working With Karlie Kloss and Elton John

Rush Bogin, an 18-year-old fashion designer, learned firsthand how finding market gaps and listening to customer feedback can bring major success.

By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

SAMCO Launches Active Momentum Fund; NFO Begins On June 15

The fund will be managed by Paras Matalia, who will oversee the fund's investment decisions and work towards maximizing returns for investors

By Teena Jose
Science & Technology

How AI Is Transforming the Accounting Industry — and What the Future Will Look Like

It's time to harness the power of AI and transform bookkeeping.

By Matt Bontrager