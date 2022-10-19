Air India Aims To Have 30 Per Cent Share In International Market

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Air India chief executive officer Campbell Wilson, on Tuesday, has said that the airline aims to have a 30 per cent stake in both domestic and international markets in the next five years.

"Air India aims to have 30 per cent share in domestic and international markets in the next five years. The airline is working on restoring the reputation and there is evidence that progress is being made. Currently, the airline has a domestic market share of 10 per cent and an international market share of 12 per cent," said Wilson, in a statement.

He also added that Vihaan.AI is a comprehensive plan with a detailed road map for next five years.

As per reports, currently, Air India has 113 aircraft in its fleet. Its narrow-body fleet stands at 70 aircraft. Out of them, 54 are in service and the remaining 16 aircraft will progressively return to service by early 2023. The wide-body fleet stands at 43 aircraft, of which 33 are operational. The rest will return to services by early 2023.

The Air India CEO further said that it will triple its fleet in next five years. He added, "The airline will be inducting 5 wide-body Boeing and 25 Airbus narrow-body planes over the next 15 months. The aircraft being leased are 21 Airbus A320 neos, 4 Airbus A321 neos and 5 Boeing B777-200LRs.