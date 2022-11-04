Air India Looks To Have 30 Per Cent Share In Both Domestic And International Markets, Says Campbell Wilson

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The Air India chief Campbell Wilson has reportedly said that as Air India looks to have 30 per cent share in both domestic and international markets, the significant investments will be made to grow the fleet of Air India Express after the AirAsia India merger.

"We will also be investing significantly to grow the new Air India Express' fleet, network and market share dramatically in the coming months and years. This growth, and that of the full-service Air India, will accord many new and exciting opportunities for the Group and the staff alike," said Campbell in a communication to the employees.

According to reports available, the Tata group is working on streamlining its airline business and will be having a single low-cost carrier under the Air India Express brand after merging AirAsia India with it, and the merger is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

Commenting on the alignment between the two carriers, Camphell said that during and beyond the integration process, he will chair the boards of Air India Express and AiraAsia India.

As per reports, on Wednesday, it was announced that Air India has signed agreements to have a 100 per cent stake in AirAsia India. The carrier is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Air Asia Investment Ltd. Tata Sons has an 83.67 per cent stake and the remaining 16.33 per cent shareholding is with AirAsia.