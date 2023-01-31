Air India To Use 'Coruson' Software For Safety Management

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Air India, on Monday, said that it has decided to use UK-headquartered Ideagen's enterprise cloud software application Coruson to enhance end-to-end safety management, including real time intelligence, reporting and status of in-flight incidents. According to an official statement by the company, Coruson, the safety data software application, will be online with effect from May 1, 2023.

Air India said reportedly said that the application will weed out the requirement of paperwork to a large extent and ensure automated processes relay critical information to key personnel and authorities without delay. This will also lead to timely action.

As per the statement, Air India has always been according to top priority to the safety of its passengers and crew, and also the association with Coruson is another step in that journey.

Ideagen software covers all aspects of risk, giving the airline full visibility of safety data from maintenance of the aircraft through to cabin crew checks on board. It will provide Air India complete visibility across the airline's entire organisation, allowing it to access the latest data and use this to spot and mitigate potential risks, thereby enhancing safety of operations, the statement added.

Also, Ideagen's customer base is claimed to be of more than 11,400 includes more than 250 airlines and the entire top aerospace and defence companies including British Airways, Emirates, Boeing, Airbus, BAE and the US Navy, according to the statement.

Henry Donohoe, head of safety, security and quality, Air India, reportedly said in the statement that, "We are going for a significant and substantial upgrade of our existing systems and processes to ensure seamless flow of intelligence and data on a real time basis. Coruson is trusted by the aviation industry globally for risk mitigation, auditing and training."

"Its induction will go a long way in enhancing our capabilities for the safety and well-being of our passengers and crew, particularly at a time when Air India is rapidly expanding its network on both national and international routes," he added.