Intending to build an accessible XR ecosystem, Snapdragon Spaces is ideal for creating learning and development solutions which need spatial understanding, anchoring virtual data to real-world surroundings, and making the training more immersive and impactful.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

On Tuesday, AjnaLens, an Indian mixed reality hardware and solutions provider, announced it would be developing mixed reality experiences using the Snapdragon Spaces XR Developer Platform for training and development.

It will also combine its immersive learning ecosystem, AjnaVidya, and advanced MR hardware powered by Snapdragon Spaces XR2, AjnaXR.

"The task of transforming the current learning and development methods at every futuristic organization is monumental, particularly regarding the development of thousands of AR/VR courses. By building our solutions on Snapdragon Spaces, we are confident that we can realize this mission and bring innovative solutions to creators and developers to build interactive learning modules for organizations across industries," said Abhishek Tomar, Co-Founder & CTO, AjnaLens.

Its AjnaVidya aims at connecting creators and end customers and enables the former to develop high-fidelity XR content while empowering the latter to discover a diverse range of training experiences as per their requirements. The platform also utilizes virtual AI-guided training sessions for learners. AjnaXR boasts the highest resolution, lightest weight, colour passthrough, hand tracking, and object tracking, to name a few.

"Snapdragon Spaces was built to provide developers with the tools to create immersive XR experiences. It's thrilling to see Indian startups like AjnaLens innovating for important growth areas like tech. AjnaLens' expertise in creating compelling mixed reality solutions delivers powerful learning experiences that will have a positive impact on organizations and their employees," said Rajen Vagadia, Vice President, Qualcomm India Pvt Ltd and President, Qualcomm India & SAARC.

Intending to build an accessible XR ecosystem, Snapdragon Spaces is ideal for creating learning and development solutions which need spatial understanding, anchoring virtual data to real-world surroundings, and making the training more immersive and impactful.