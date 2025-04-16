With performance, privacy, and professional-grade resilience as its pillars, the ASUS ExpertBook P Series appears set to become a serious contender in the enterprise laptop market in India.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

ASUS unveiled its latest lineup of business laptops – the AI-ready ExpertBook P Series – on Tuesday. With a strong focus on AI integration, enterprise-grade performance, and long-term durability, the new models aim to address the evolving needs of business professionals in India.

Dinesh Sharma, vice president, commercial PC & smartphone system business group, ASUS India, acknowledged partners like Intel for their collaboration in creating what he called "a very fabulous team of products" tailored for professionals and enterprise users.

The new lineup includes three models: ExpertBook P5, P3, and P1. At the heart of the flagship P5 is the UltraCore 2 processor – ASUS's most advanced AI processor to date. Sharma emphasized its relevance in the modern workplace, where AI is no longer an add-on but a core function. "AI is going to be a very, very critical element… It's like you have a friend who you can ask any question and he has all the answers," Sharma said.

He underscored how these AI capabilities – from recommending data scenarios in Excel to handling on-device processing for privacy – demand hardware that can keep up. The P5 meets that need with 32GB of RAM and ultra-fast data transfer speeds of 8,553 MB/s. Even the P1 and P3 models, typically seen as mid-tier, come equipped with powerful H-Series processors (35W and 40W respectively), providing up to 50 per cent more performance than conventional business laptops.

Sharma also detailed ASUS's efforts to ensure sustained high performance. The new laptops feature upgraded thermal architecture – including long thermal pipes, expansive heat sinks, and anti-dust mesh filters – to avoid throttling and keep performance consistent even under heavy workloads. "We've ensured that we build some incredible thermal solutions which ensure these processors don't de-throttle fast," he said while showcasing one of the devices.

Durability was another cornerstone of the launch. All three models in the P Series passed 24 out of 28 military-grade tests, setting a high bar for ruggedness. From withstanding 30 kg of pressure on the lid to enduring 15,000 open-close hinge cycles, Sharma called these machines "super durable," designed for real-world use by professionals on the move.

Memory and storage were designed with future-proofing in mind. Dual DIMM slots in the P1 and P3 allow expansion up to 64GB RAM, while all models support dual NVMe SSDs with a capacity of up to 3TB – upgrades that can be done without removing the existing storage. Sharma emphasized the lower cost and easier servicing that come with these features.

Security was a recurring theme throughout the presentation. Sharma explained the multi-layered approach ASUS took, protecting users not just at the software level but also at the hardware and firmware levels. The laptops come with a discrete Structured Platform 2.0 chip, which separates and secures critical elements like encryption keys and biometric data. "You need robust security solutions on the laptop... your data is priceless," he stressed.

Sujit Agashe, senior director at Flipkart also reinforced ASUS's business-focused vision. "At Flipkart, we are aligned with ASUS to ensure we offer a worry-free PC experience to all our customers, businesses and professionals alike," Agashe said.

He outlined a series of enhancements on the Flipkart platform that will support the launch – including GST-compliant billing, video-assisted demos, and rapid delivery through Flipkart Minutes. Buyers will also be able to purchase ASUS service packs during checkout, offering added peace of mind.

Asus ExpertBook P1 price in India starts at INR 39,990 for the base variant with Intel Core i3 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of onboard storage. The Asus ExpertBook P3 is priced at INR 64,990 with Intel Core i5 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of onboard storage. The ExpertBook P5 with the Intel Core Ultra 5 chip, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage costs INR 94,990. Agashe announced that the ASUS ExpertBook P Series will go live for sale exclusively on Flipkart on April 21 at 12 PM.