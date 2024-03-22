The fund seeks to minimise entry obstacles for US investors while offering access to a diverse pool of technology and tech-leveraged enterprises in India.

US-based venture capital firm Alphatron Capital (formerly SMK Ventures), has announced the closing of its inaugural fund at USD 30 million, surpassing its initial target of USD 25 million.

The fund aims to provide access to a diversified pool of India's technology and tech-leveraged companies while minimising entry barriers for US investors. Its focus spans a variety of industries, such as digital content, fintech, healthtech, enterprise SaaS, and direct-to-consumer (D2C) sectors.

Suresh Vaswani, Founding Partner and Chairman of Alphatron Capital, said, "The Indian economy, driven by technological advancements, presents tremendous growth opportunities for investors. We are excited to serve as a gateway for US-based investors to participate in India's future over the next few decades.

"We have a sector agnostic, tech-led approach to our investments that allows us to tap into India's burgeoning technology landscape," he added.

Founded by Suresh Vaswani (Chairman), Karan Negi (CEO), Sudhir Pai (CFO), and Vishwesh Pai, Alphatron Capital has invested in 11 fund-of-funds and 5 SPVs/co-investments.

"With our unique structure of investments into funds and co-investments, we revolve our thesis around strong fundamentals, product led and tech led startups, distinguished as category creators or category winners," stated Karan Negi, Founding Partner and CEO of Alphatron Capital.