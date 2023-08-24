Alternative Credit Platform BlackSoil Invests Over $30 Million In 17 Deals According to an official statement, the Company's asset under management (AUM) grew 50% year-on-year

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

BlackSoil, an alternative credit fund, announced that it has invested more than $30 million across 17 deals in Q1FY24 amidst the funding winter. According to an official statement, the Company's asset under management (AUM) grew 50% year on year. Additionally, it said that BlackSoil has also doubled its deal closure in Q1FY24 compared to the same quarter previous financial year (Q1FY23).

The firm further revealed that it has also exited 5 deals in Q1FY24. In the statement, it noted that in Q1FY24, BlackSoil primarily focused on a diverse and granular set of sectors, including Consumer Internet, DeepTech, Healthcare, EV and FinTech. A few notable deals claimed to be Battery Smart, Toothsi, Bounce Salons, Kaleidofin, Mozark, WeGot and Seeds Fincap.

"Healthcare, Consumer Internet and Financial Institutions emerged as the top sectors for BlackSoil, with each sector securing ~23% respectively of the total funding," said the company.

While stating the future plans, the company said, in coming quarters, it will remain focused on discovering potential investment prospects while ensuring its existing portfolio companies' growth and safeguarding its investor's capital.

"As a strategy, we focus on providing alternative financing solutions to enterprises that proactively tweak their business models to enhance sustainability and continue to receive unwavering support from their existing and new equity investors. At BlackSoil, we aim to identify such sector-pioneering companies and help realise their full potential," said Ankur Bansal, co-founder and director, BlackSoil.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

News and Trends Investments

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

People Underestimated Her 'Sweet' Idea, and She Took Advantage of It — All the Way to $125 Million in Annual Sales and a $360 Million Exit

Tara Bosch faced certain challenges as the young woman founder of SmartSweets. Her next venture, Bold Beginnings, is all about making it easier for the women who come next.

By Amanda Breen
Leadership

You Will Get Rejected — How You Handle It Will Make You Successful. Here Are 3 Ways to Turn It Into Power

To help you navigate moments of rejection and disappointment, here are three powerful ways to fuel your path to success.

By Christina-Lauren Pollack
Management

10 Ways to Show You're Ready For a Promotion With Your Resume

Are you eyeing that next step up the corporate ladder with a better title and a fatter paycheck? If so, it's time to spotlight your leadership skills and growth trajectory.

By Kimberly Zhang
News and Trends

13SQFT.com Raises $1 Million In Pre-Series A Funding

The funds will be utilized to expand the commercial and technical teams, bolster the platform's technology, and elevate its brand presence

By Teena Jose
Money & Finance

How to Make Money Fast: 10 Real Ways to Make Money Quickly

Want to make extra money ASAP? Check out this breakdown of 10 ways to make money fast to get inspired and start earning quickly.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

When Acquisition Deals Go Wrong

Many acquisition deals among startups are today going awry and buyers and sellers are getting into nasty quarrels

By S Shanthi