Amagi Acquires Streamwise To Add More Power To Its Streaming Data Analytics Solutions

Amagi, the global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, has announced that it has acquired Streamwise, an early stage data aggregation and reporting platform for content distributors. Streamwise specializes in automating and standardizing data collection across streaming platforms. The acquisition will help Amagi to enhance its data solutions capabilities with comprehensive, more streamlined reporting and dashboards.

"The genius of Streamwise's data platform lies in its simplicity and accessibility, making it an excellent value addition to Amagi's SSAI-based ad offerings. Together, we can enable content brands to shape their programming, optimize their distribution and generate better ROI," said Baskar Subramanian, CEO and co-founder, Amagi.

With Streamwise, Amagi will be able to seamlessly integrate its proprietary as well as third-party data to provide content brands with insightful, unified analytics. Streamwise's modern and intuitive UX will make it easy for Amagi's customers to gain actionable business insights in a centralized and automated manner. Amagi plans to offer Streamwise capabilities as a stand-alone offering to customers. Once it is integrated with the Amagi product suite in the coming months, customers will be able to additionally subscribe to Streamwise solutions in a seamless manner. Amagi provides a complete suite of solutions for channel creation, distribution and monetization, the company said in a statement.

"Our combined offering will help content distributors make smart decisions and scale their business in the streaming economy by saving content, sales, marketing, and finance executives from repetitive, manual, and error-prone processes," said Doug Shineman, CEO of Streamwise, who is joining Amagi to lead business development for its new analytics vertical.

Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud-managed services bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports over 700 content brands, more than 800 playout chains, and over 2100 channel deliveries on its platform in over 40 countries, claimed by the company in the statement.