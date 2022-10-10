Amazon Receives Government Nod To Operate 24/7 In Delhi

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

According to an official statement from the Delhi Lieutenant Governor office, it is said that Amazon India is one of the entities among the 314 applicants that have been granted permission to operate 24/7 in the national capital and a notification to this effect will be issued within a week.

"Amazon India is one of the applicants whose application has been approved to operate and carry on with their business on a 24/7 basis in the national capital. The LG has ordered that such applications be disposed of within a strict timeline to foster an investor ad business-friendly environment in Delhi," said the statement.

As per reports, the application was submitted by the company around three years back. This approval will allow round-the-clock delivery of products by Amazon in Delhi.

"Starting next week, over 300 establishments ranging from hotels, restaurants, eateries to online delivery services of food, medicines, logistics and other essential commodities, transport and travel services, apart from KPOs and BPOs will be able to operate and carry on with their business on a 24/7 basis in the national capital," said LG official in a statement.

"The decision is basically an exemption under Sections 14, 15 and 16 of the Delhi shops and establishment act, 1954. The new policy is expected to boost employment generation in the capital. It will promote a positive and a favourable business environment in the city," the statement added.