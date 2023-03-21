Amazon To Cut 9000 Jobs In Second Round Of Layoffs: Report

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Amazon chief executive officer Andy Jassy, in a memo to staff on Monday, said that Amazon will cut 9000 more jobs in the next few weeks. Last week, Meta announced its second round of layoffs which saw 10,000 employees lose their jobs, according to media reports.

"Some may ask why we didn't announce these role reductions with the ones we announced a couple months ago. The short answer is that not all of the teams were done with their analyses in the late fall; and rather than rush through these assessments without the appropriate diligence, we chose to share these decisions as we've made them so people had the information as soon as possible," Jassy said in a statement.

As per the report, layoff would mark the second largest round of job cuts after the company began layoffs in November last year, which extended to January, affecting over 18,000 employees in that round. As of early February, more than 67,000 jobs had been eliminated across the industry since the beginning of the year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

"Given the uncertain economy in which we reside, and the uncertainty that exists in the near future, we have chosen to be more streamlined in our costs and headcount," the statement added.

According to Jassy, the second phase of the company's annual planning process completed this month and led to the additional job cuts, however, he said that the company will still hire in some strategic areas. He further added in the report that, "The overriding tenet of our annual planning this year was to be leaner while doing so in a way that enables us to still invest robustly in the key long-term customer experiences that we believe can meaningfully improve customers' lives and Amazon as a whole."