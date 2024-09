Ambuja Cements utilized over 8.6 million tonnes of waste-derived resources and became 11 fold water-positive and 8 fold plastic-negative in FY'24.

With the announcement of joining the Alliance for Industry Decarbonisation (AFID), a global initiative, Ambuja Cements has become the first cement manufacturer in the world to join the global alliance aimed at accelerating the transition to Net Zero in alignment with the Paris Agreement.

The company, operating in the hard-to-abate cement industry, aims to achieve Net Zero by 2050, with targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

As part of its green energy commitment, it has announced a plan to invest INR 100 billion in renewable energy projects of 1GW capacity and 376 MW of energy from Waste Heat Recovery System (WHRS), to power 60 per cent of its expanded capacity through green power by FY2028.

This ambitious goal will reduce the carbon footprint and offer compelling economic advantages. Ambuja Cements utilized over 8.6 million tonnes of waste-derived resources and became 11 fold water-positive and 8 fold plastic-negative in FY'24.

"This marks another significant step for Ambuja in its sustainability journey. We are already amongst the lowest emission intensity cement producers globally and are undertaking a number of strategic initiatives to further reduce our GHG emission footprint. Being a member of the Alliance for Industry Decarbonization would allow us to leverage the experiences of global cross-sector industry peers, and in turn, share our approach to decarbonization," said Karan Adani, Non-Executive Director, Ambuja Cements.

The AFID aims to facilitate dialogue on an industry level and increase cooperation to help companies develop solid decarbonization strategies aligned with their countries' commitments. The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) coordinates and facilitates the activities of the alliance.

