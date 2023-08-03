As per the company, the acquisition of SIL will help ACL to strengthen its market leadership and increase its cement capacity to 73.6 MTPA from the current 67.5 MTPA

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ambuja Cements Ltd (ACL), the cement and building material company of Adani Cement and part of the diversified Adani Group, today announced the acquisition of Sanghi Industries Ltd (SIL) at an enterprise value of Rs 5,000 crore. As per an official statement, ACL will acquire 56.74% shares of SIL from its existing promoter group, Ravi Sanghi and family. The acquisition will be fully funded through internal accruals.

"By joining hands with SIL, Ambuja is poised to expand its market presence, strengthen its product portfolio, and reinforce its position as a leader in the construction materials sector. With this acquisition, the Adani Group is well on course to achieve its target of 140 MTPA of cement manufacturing capacity by 2028 ahead of time. With SIL's limestone reserves of a billion tonnes, ACL will increase cement capacity at Sanghipuram to 15 MTPA in the next two years. ACL will also invest in expanding the captive port at Sanghipuram to handle larger vessels. Our aim is to make SIL the lowest cost producer of Clinker in the country," said Gautam Adani, chairman, Adani Group.

The acquisition of SIL will help ACL to strengthen its market leadership and increase its cement capacity to 73.6 MTPA from the current 67.5 MTPA. With the ongoing capex of 14 MTPA and with commissioning of 5.5 MTPA capacity at Dahej and Ametha by Q2 of FY24, the Adani Group's capacity will be 101 MTPA by 2025, said the statement, adding that its goal to reach 140 million tonnes per annum capacity by 2028 will be achieved ahead of time.

Given the Adani Group's strength in building and operating marine infrastructure, the port at Sanghipuram will be expanded to handle vessel sizes of 8,000 DWT (deadweight tonnage). Bulk terminals and grinding units will be created along the western coast to enable movement of clinker and cement through the sea route at the lowest possible cost, the company added.