America Focused Healthcare Solutions Provider Inventurus Prepares to Go Public In Indian Markets Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited has recently filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as it prepares to go public.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited has recently filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as it prepares to go public.

The company is a technology-enabled healthcare solutions provider and a care-enablement platform that assists physician enterprises in countries like the US, Canada, and Australia, focusing on the US markets.

According to Inventurus DHRP, the IPO will consist of an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 28,184,060 equity shares with a face value of INR 1 with the total offer size being of the same number of equity shares and face value respectively.

The OFS is comprised of up to 1,708,846 equity shares by Aryaman Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust, 1,708,846 equity shares by Aryavir Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust, 4,375,387 equity shares by Joseph Benardello, 1,800,000 equity shares by Gautam Char, 1,800,000 equity shares by Parminder Bolina, 1,641,232 equity shares by Jeffrey Philip Freimark and up to 1,032,894 equity shares by Berjis Minoo Desai.

The OFS will also include up to 1,708,846 equity shares by Nishtha Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust who will be the Promoter Group Selling Shareholders and up to 937,858 equity shares by Scott D Hayworth as Individual Selling Shareholders.

Inventurus is one of the leading companies providing solutions for outpatient and inpatient care organizations. According to the company, in recent decades, as healthcare systems have evolved there has been an increased consolidation notably in the US, and the traditional practice systems have shifted from independent physicians to larger healthcare enterprises.

The healthcare enabler offers solutions to enhance outpatient and inpatient care with ambulatory care, and medical care without requiring admission to a hospital or other facility, observation, consultation, diagnosis, rehabilitation, intervention, and treatment services.

Inventurus has over 800 healthcare organizations as clients, including including key names like Mass General Brigham, Texas Health Care, and The GI Alliance Management. The company serves clients through its globalized workforce, including a consultative sales force.

The total addressable market for provider enablement technology solutions in the US is expected to reach USD 323 billion by 2028 according to Inventurus and the current market penetration remains limited compared to the projected total addressable market in 2027. The company believes this to indicate a sizeable untapped market opportunity.

ICICI Securities Limited, Jefferies India Private Limited, JM Financial Limited, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers (BRLM) to the issue.
