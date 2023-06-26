According to the company, the collaboration marks a significant milestone as IKONZ forays into the realm of generative AI

IKONZ, a digital monetissation platform has announced its partnership with the Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan. According to the company, the collaboration marks a significant milestone as Ikonz forays into the realm of generative AI, to redefine the future of fan engagement. It also added that the convergence of Mr. Bachchan's iconic status and IKONZ's cutting-edge technology promises an unparalleled experience for fans and enthusiasts worldwide.

"It's a momentous day for IKONZ as the true symbolism of our name has been derived with the Icon Amitabh Bachchan Ji joining forces with us. Together we will leverage the power of generative AI to create immersive experiences that transcend physical boundaries. With our state-of-the-art technology, fans will now have the opportunity to interact with their favourite actor like never before," said Abhinav Varma Kalidindi, Founder and CEO, IKONZ.

Generative AI, the fusion of artificial intelligence and creativity, is rapidly transforming the digital landscape. IKONZ's strategic partnership with Mr. Bachchan amplifies its vision of bringing together advanced technologies and cultural icons to create a new era of interactive entertainment. The collaboration will enable fans worldwide to engage with their stars on a global scale.

"I am intrigued with the way technology is evolving and the pace at which new innovations are coming up worldwide ... One such being 'Generative AI ' . I am happy to be a part of such an amazing futuristic world of generative AI and have therefore partnered with Abinav to promote IKONZ . Together we shall embark on this new metaverse world," said Amitabh Bachchan.

IKONZ also claimed that its team is working closely with Mr Bachchan to capture the iconic attributes to deliver a unique experience to fans globally. When launched at the end of this year, the company said, customers in India can interact with Amitabh Bachchan ji at various locations and instantly get their favourite superstar interacting with them.

Backed by investors including Village Global, a venture capital firm backed by tech visionaries such as Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Reid Hoffman, IKONZ is a wealth building platform that helps IP owners, artists, creators and other established icons manage their digital assets.