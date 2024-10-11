Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating yet another milestone birthday. His exceptional career in cinema is not the only thing that makes him stand out; he is also one of the most enduring brand ambassadors in Indian advertising.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The actor has changed throughout time, fusing humor and seriousness, tradition and modernity, and public authority and private trust. Whether it's in life-saving health campaigns or humorous tech advertisements that traverse generational boundaries, Bachchan, who celebrates 82 today (October 11), has perfected the art of remaining relevant to a broad range of viewers.

Amitabh Bachchan has engaged audiences of all ages in his advertisements, which is one of the most impressive features of his career. Brands have used his image to appeal to a broad range of consumers, whether it is through the nostalgic attraction of his heyday in Bollywood or his adaption to contemporary tendencies.

The Bachchan Name

Bachchan is a favorite among older generations due to his established authority and reputation. Trust is evoked by advertisements that draw on the nostalgia surrounding his career, such as the Parker Pen commercial and the Emami Navratna Cool Oil campaign. Bachchan has the same feeling of reliability and legacy as these brands, which are largely dependent on tradition, much like their target market.

He plays a health-focused role in the Shingles commercial (MyVaxHub), which strengthens his reputation as a reliable source among older audiences who look to him for advice on safety and personal well-being.

Parampara-Pratishtha-Anushasan

Amitabh Bachchan appeals to middle-aged individuals and older millennials because of his capacity to represent legacy and family values. Bachchan plays the patriarch of an Indian family in the Kalyan Jewellers advertising campaigns, a role that appeals to those who cherish customs and close family ties. The commercials capitalize on the sentimental bond this group has with him as a father figure and a symbol of consistency.

His affiliation with Cadbury Dairy Milk also capitalizes on an enduring bond with viewers. The advertisements starring Bachchan, a brand associated with festivities and everyday happiness, appeal to both younger and older audiences because they depict happy moments spent together.

To a consumer base that identifies him with excellence and trust, the advertisements for Boroplus Cream and Samsonite Bags serve to further bolster his dependability. Since these companies frequently cater to homes and professionals, Bachchan is the ideal spokesperson to engage both older and younger audiences.

Relevance Today

Even after working in the business for many years, Amitabh Bachchan has no trouble making the transition to appeal to younger audiences. His hilarious performance in the Amazon Alexa commercial, in which he engages with the device to demonstrate his capacity to stay current with technology and be relevant in the digital age, is among the best examples. This advertisement deftly closes the divide between his legacy and the tech-focused lifestyle of millennials and Generation Z.

Bachchan's role as an elder and mentor in the FirstCry advertisement speaks to millennials who are starting families and are new parents. Because of his reliability, he is the perfect ambassador for a company that appeals to younger consumers.

Similar to this, but with a contemporary spin, his participation in the Manyavar campaign for traditional Indian clothing speaks to a younger audience getting ready for important life events like weddings. By balancing the past and present, the advertisement helps the young people and their families relate to him.

Social Responsibility

Bachchan's involvement in social cause campaigns has had a big influence in addition to commercial businesses. His participation in the Swachh Bharat Mission, the polio and vaccination campaigns, and Gujarat Tourism's "Khushboo Gujarat Ki" initiative have demonstrated his commitment to socially conscious issues. These advertisements appeal to a wide range of viewers, portraying him as more than simply an entertainer but also a responsible citizen who advances the welfare of the nation.

One particularly notable example of how Bachchan's gravitas may benefit a brand connected to cultural heritage is the Gujarat Tourism campaign. His commanding voice combined with breathtaking images of Gujarat makes the state an appealing travel destination for both elder travelers seeking a profound cultural experience and younger adventurers.