The two companies will co-develop and launch a series of esports intellectual properties (IP) and data-driven products and services for gamers in India

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ampverse, an ecosystem of gaming communities and IPs in Asia has partnered with DMI Finance, a non-banking financial company, to fuel the growth of esports in India. The two companies will co-develop and launch a series of esports intellectual properties (IP) and data-driven products and services for gamers in India. The first IP being launched is 'College Rivals'.

"We are thrilled to launch College Rivals as the first product of DMI's partnership with AmpVerse. We firmly believe that esports is a significant part of the future of both competitive and spectator sports in India. The journey of esports to the mainstream of competition and entertainment promises to be exhilarating, and DMI is committed to supporting this evolution to the fullest extent," said Shivashish Chatterjee, co-founder and joint managing director, DMI Finance.

As per an official statement, College Rivals aims to foster a sense of unity among college students through thrilling esports competitions, characterised by vibrant tournaments, influencer engagements, musical interludes, and intensive training camps that aim to propel players to the zenith of Indian esports excellence.

The project's primary objective is to nurture emerging Indian gaming talent, fostering a spirited and inclusive college community, it added.

"I'm proud to announce the launch of the first collaboration from Ampverse DMI in India, guided by a shared vision to both nurture and unlock the vast potential of the nation's rapidly growing esports and gaming sector. Extensive strategic efforts from both DMI and Ampverse teams have culminated in our exciting first new venture, dedicated to providing exceptional gaming experiences and a platform to identify the best talent within the Indian college esports community," said Charlie Baillie, CSO, Ampverse.

The collegiate IP - College Rivals will be travelling across various cities like Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai to handpick top-tier players from each location, and later concluding its journey to host the 'Grand Finale Event' in Mumbai in early 2024. Here, champions from the six featured games will be celebrated, noted the statement.