Recently, a Bhopal based start-up came up with Bolero SUV, fitted with self-driving technology which caught Mahindra's eye and he praised the startup.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has praised the IIT-Madras start-up which is developing an electric flying taxi and said that the institution has become one of the world's most "exciting and active incubators".

"A company is being incubated at IIT Madras to build a flying electric taxi by sometime next year," Mahindra posted on X.

Thanking the institution, he further said that with the rapidly growing number of ambitious incubators throughout India, "we're no longer seen as a country that lacks genuine innovators".

"Audacious aspirations matter. Accept no limits," Mr Mahindra wrote.

"An engineer who's not building yet another delivery app. @sanjeevs_iitr is using complex math to target level 5 autonomy. I'm cheering loudly. And certainly won't debate his choice of car!" he added.

Earlier this week, IIT Madras said that it raised an all-time high amount of INR 513 crore in funding from its alumni, industry and individual donors during the financial year 2023-24.

The institute also attracted total new pledges of ₹ 717 crore from alumni and corporate partners during FY24.