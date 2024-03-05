Ananya Birla's Svatantra Microfin Receives USD 230 Mn from Advent International and Multiples Mumbai-based Svatantra offers financial and non-financial solutions to women entrepreneurs in India.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ananya Birla, Chairperson, Svatantra

Private equity fund Advent International and Multiples has announced to invest INR 1,930 crore (USD 230 million) in Ananya Birla's microlender Svatantra Microfin for an undisclosed stake.

The investment comes after Chaitanya India Fin Credit Limited ("Chaitanya") was recently acquired by Svatantra. Birla, the billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla's daughter, will maintain a "significant majority stake" in the microlender even after the investment, according to the official statement.

Ananya Birla, Chairperson, Svatantra, said, "This investment by Advent and Multiples marks a momentous occasion for us. My team and I are grateful to have investors on board who share our vision. This transformative era for Svatantra, propels us towards our goal of becoming the foremost and most impactful microfinance institution, creating a conducive environment for entrepreneurs who fuel India's growth story."

Established in 2013 by Ananya Birla, Svatantra provides affordable financial and non-financial solutions to women entrepreneurs in India. The startup claims that along with its wholly owned subsidiary, Chaitanya, it currently employs over 17,000 employees and services over 4.2 million customers throughout more than 20 states.

Shweta Jalan, Managing Partner, Advent International, said, "We believe the microfinance sector serves as a cornerstone for financial inclusion for women entrepreneurs in rural areas, and Svatantra is uniquely placed to create one of the largest and most resilient microfinance institutions."

"Its recent acquisition of Chaitanya brings together two exceptional platforms and management teams. In line with Multiples' ethos of powering new possibilities, we look forward to partnering the Svatantra team in its journey of expanding products, stepping-up technology and enhancing analytics to widen the reach of its transformational impact," added Renuka Ramnath, Founder, MD and CEO, Multiples.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Related Topics

News and Trends Svatantra Advent International Multiples

Most Popular

See all
Business News

He 'Accidentally Discovered' a Semi-Passive Side Hustle in College — Now He's on Track to Make More Than $500,000 This Year

When a lack of funding put a stop to Zach Downey's pizza vending machines, he stumbled upon another lucrative idea.

By Amanda Breen
Thought Leaders

46 Facts You Should Know About Entrepreneurship (Infographic)

Before embarking on your entrepreneurial journey, check out this handy graphic.

By Rose Leadem
News and Trends

Dubbing Platform dubpro.ai Raises USD 500k from Venture Catalysts, 9Unicorns and Others

Noida-based dubpro.ai provides innovative AI-driven dubbing solutions that allow creators and businesses to easily localise their video content.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Starting a Business

How To Set Up EV Charging Stations In India

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) exemption is available for EV charging stations and EV charging equipment. This exemption can help reduce the cost of setting up EV charging stations and encourage more investors to enter the market.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Branding

6 Tips for Successfully Communicating Your Personal Brand

Follow these simple guidelines to stand out from the crowd and effectively broadcast your own personal brand to the world.

By Leyes