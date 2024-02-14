The funding will help the US and Chennai-based startup Illumine-i scale up, tap into new geographies and broaden its range of services, fostering innovation and growth.

Design and engineering startup Illumine Industries Private Limited (Illumine-i) has raised rs 17 crore in a Series A funding from Anicut Capital to scale its operations.

With this fundraise, the US and Chennai-based startup is poised to double down on its vision of 'developing assets for communities by empowering builders by focusing on automation, digitization and improving asset caliber. The investment would also help in Illumine-i's expansion into new markets.

NithishSairam, Founder and CEO of Illumine Industries Private Limited, said, "In the next 12 months, our goal is to introduce tech-based solutions, which would directly translate into reduced risk, reduced cost and improved quality of assets for our customers."

Founded in 2015 by Nithish Sairam and Sudarsan Krishnan, Illumine-i is offering structural and electrical engineering expertise for power plants, energy storage systems, and distribution components. It provides digital modeling, MEP engineering, and project management expertise to the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry in addition to the power sector.

"Nithish and Sudarsan have built a very strong and scalable business in the renewable energy market. We look forward to supporting them as they expand into new geographies, new products and continue improving the end-to-end journey for customers," stated Adithya Bharadwaj, Vice President at Anicut Capital.