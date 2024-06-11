It was during the AI segment that CEO Tim Cook made a major announcement regarding Apple's AI ambitions

On Monday, Apple made several major artificial intelligence (AI) announcements during its annual developer-focused event, the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024.

It was during the AI segment that CEO Tim Cook made a major announcement regarding Apple's AI ambitions. It launched Apple Intelligence, the personal intelligence system for iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

"We're thrilled to introduce a new chapter in Apple innovation. Apple Intelligence will transform what users can do with our products — and what our products can do for our users. Our unique approach combines generative AI with a user's personal context to deliver truly helpful intelligence. And it can access that information in a completely private and secure way to help users do the things that matter most to them. This is AI as only Apple can deliver it, and we can't wait for users to experience what it can do," said Tim Cook, CEO, Apple.

What will Apple Intelligence do?

Apple Intelligence-powered Writing Tools which is built into iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia will enable users to rewrite, proofread, and summarize text nearly everywhere they write, including Mail, Notes, Pages, and third-party apps.

In Mail, Priority Messages, a new section is introduced to show the most urgent emails. In cases of long threads, users will be able to view important details with one tap. Smart Reply will provide suggestions for a quick response and will identify in-mail questions to make sure everything is answered.

Priority Notifications will be given a push to ensure what's most important stays on top. Similarly, Reduce Interruptions is a new Focus that will be active only for notifications that might need immediate attention.

In the Notes and Phone apps, one will be able to record, transcribe, and summarize audio. Impressively, Apple Intelligence will generate a summary to recall key points of recorded calls.

Apple Intelligence powers Image Playground which will let users create fun images in seconds, choosing from Animation, Illustration, or Sketch. It will be built right into apps including Messages.

Apart from Apple Intelligence, here are five other AI announcements the tech giant made-

(L-R) Genmoji; Photos; Siri; and ChatGPT integration

1. Genmoji

Taking the emoji game to the next level, Apple launched Genmoji. With this, users will be asked to simply type a description which will result in their Genmoji appearing.

One will be able to create Genmoji of friends and family based on their photos.

2. Photos upgrade

Apple's natural language will allow for specific photo or video searches such as "Maya skateboarding in a tie-dye shirt," or "Katie with stickers on her face."

The new and updated Clean Up tool will identify and remove distracting objects in the background of a photo, without accidentally altering the subject. With Memories, users will be able to create stories based on prompts or by simply typing a description.

3. Siri's deeper system integration

Powered by Apple Intelligence, Siri will be more natural, more contextually relevant, and more personal, with the ability to simplify and accelerate everyday tasks. Additionally, users will now be able to type to Siri, and switch between text and voice with it.

4. Privacy in AI

Private Cloud Compute will extend the privacy and security of Apple devices into the cloud. This will enable Apple Intelligence to scale its computational capacity and draw on larger, server-based models for more complex requests.

5. ChatGPT integration

After wide speculations of will they- won't they, Apple announced ChatGPT's integration within iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia later this year. ChatGPT will be available in Writing Tools and Compose.

"ChatGPT will come to iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia later this year, powered by GPT-4o. Users can access it for free without creating an account, and ChatGPT subscribers can connect their accounts and access paid features right from these experiences," the official statement said.

This comes as Elon Musk threatens the ban of Apple devices in his company if they integrate OpenAI at the OS level.